UrduPoint.com

Researchers Identify Triggers For Long Covid Syndrome

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Researchers identify triggers for long Covid syndrome

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :As millions suffer from fatigue and other symptoms of long Covid, researchers have presented new evidence of triggers for fatigue following the SARS-COV-2 infection.

The team from the University of Vienna and the Medical University of Vienna, led by chemist Christopher Gerner, showed that an exaggerated anti-inflammatory response is likely to be responsible for long Covid syndrome.

Although auto-immunity was previously suspected as the main cause of long Covid, there is no evidence of accompanying inflammatory processes in the long Covid syndrome patients.

According to the new study published in iScience, not the excessive inflammatory reaction but anti-inflammatory substances as the triggers for the long Covid syndrome.

Contrary to previous expectations, the researchers were able to find several anti-inflammatory proteins, lipids, and metabolites in long Covid patients, which on the one hand could contribute to the most important long Covid syndrome symptoms, and, on the other hand, point to the formation of alternatively polarised macrophages as the cause, the Medical Daily reported.

In the course of a viral infection, there is normally a very strong activation of the immune system. But in virtually all of the long Covid patients studied, corresponding markers such as cytokines, acute phase proteins and eicosanoids, which indicate inflammation, were in fact hardly detectable.

"All important potential markers for acute inflammatory processes were below the levels of healthy donors or not detectable at all in LCS patients," said Gerner.

Surprisingly, the differences were more pronounced in long Covid patients compared to asymptomatic patients recovering from Covid disease than in healthy controls.

"This finding shows that there was indeed some residual inflammatory response detectable in asymptomatic recovered patients, whereas long Covid patients had the opposite finding," Gerner added.

The researchers are confident that in the near future, they will be able to offer significantly improved diagnostic options for long Covid syndrome and, above all, monitoring methods to evaluate the effects of therapy.

Related Topics

Vienna All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

11 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

20 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

20 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

20 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.