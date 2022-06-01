UrduPoint.com

Research,public Opinion Key For Effective Legislation: NA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:25 AM

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Tuesday said that input of intelligentsia and academia was imperative for enacting quality legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Tuesday said that input of intelligentsia and academia was imperative for enacting quality legislation.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of newly-appointed Interns and Research Associates in Tadveen -- A Legislative Drafting and Research Clinic established at Parliament House, said a news release.

The Speaker said, being the prime function of Parliament, legislation needs research and technical support especially at drafting stage. "Imparting training to the youth regarding legislative drafting would enhance legislative quality while the participation of educated youth in the legislative process would help bridge the gap between the people and the legislature." Raja appreciated the launch of the legislative drafting program and said that cooperation between intellectuals, jurists and parliament could play an important role in enacting effective legislation for the welfare of the people.

The representative of MANTAQ spoke on the lack of experts for the preparation of comprehensive drafts for effective legislation. She also appreciated the special co-operation of the Speaker for establishment of Tadveen Center in the Parliament House.

Former Member Provincial Assembly Ayesha Nawaz Chaudhry, CEO Mantaq Farzana Yaqub, Mahnoor, Sadia, Syeda Komal Amjad, Zahra Rashid, Aima Naseem Akbar, Ayman Azeem, Syed Minhas Zaidi, Aitzaz Usher, Ahmed Kashif, Salahuddin Bhutto, Hanan Qamar and senior officials of the National Assembly were also present in the meeting.

