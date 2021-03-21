Reservation for food stall in women cultural festival start

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Reservation for set up food stalls in two-day women cultural festival have been started which to be held from March 31 to April 1.

According to official of culture department, desirous women were advised to reserve their stalls on first come first serve basis without fee till March 25. For further details they can contact on the telephone no 021-9923963 or online at email address dgculturesindh@yahoo.com.