Reservation Offices Of Railways To Remain Closed On June 29

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Reservation offices of railways to remain closed on June 29

All reservation offices of Pakistan Railways will remain closed on account of Eid-ul-Azha on June 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :All reservation offices of Pakistan Railways will remain closed on account of Eid-ul-Azha on June 29.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, on second day of Eid-ul-Azha the reservation offices will remain closed from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, after which the offices would work as per normal working hours.

