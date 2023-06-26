Reservation offices of railways to remain closed on June 29

All reservation offices of Pakistan Railways will remain closed on account of Eid-ul-Azha on June 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :All reservation offices of Pakistan Railways will remain closed on account of Eid-ul-Azha on June 29.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, on second day of Eid-ul-Azha the reservation offices will remain closed from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, after which the offices would work as per normal working hours.