Reservation System Restarts
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Process of booking of tickets at Pakistan Railways reservation offices has restarted across the country after facing a temporary interruption.
According to Railways sources here on Monday, National Telecommunication Company team along with the Railways team had completed the work in this regard. Railways administration was apologetic to its passengers for facing a temporary suspension in reservation system.