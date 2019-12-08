Reservations of BNP-Mengal to be resolved soon: Nusrat Wahid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Member National Assembly Nusrat Wahid has said that the PTI government will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of masses.

The reservations of Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) will be resolved, she said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

The MNA said that tengible measures have taken to overcome poverty, education and health sectors in Balochistan.

"We will end the sense of deprivation in province. Framework has been designed to provide employment to unemployed people. Employment opportunities will rise due to establishment of national and international industries in Gwadar" Nusrat said.

There will be an increase in the number of hospitals, schools, colleges and universities and infrastructure of the province for the people of Balochistan near future, she added.