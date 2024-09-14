- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ over failure to impl ..
Reserved Seats Case: SC Majority Judges Warns ECP Of ‘severe Repercussions’ Over Failure To Implement Verdict
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2024 | 06:49 PM
In clarification, SC judges reiterate that any failure to comply with ruling could result in severe repercussions
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2024) The Supreme Court’s eight-member bench issued a clarification on Saturday regarding applications filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as majority of the judges emphasized that their ruling from July 12 contained no ambiguity.
The judges came down hard upon the ECP by holding that it is unnecessarily complicating the matter.
In their clarification, the judges reiterated that any failure to comply with the ruling could result in severe repercussions.
The ruling recognized Barrister Gohar as PTI’s Chairman and Omar Ayub as the party’s Secretary General. The court also confirmed that the victorious candidates were PTI members.
The clarification rejected efforts to create confusion or misinterpret the decision. The bench further warned that any failure to issue a candidate list, an administrative task, could have significant legal consequences.
The ECP was urged to carry out its duties and was reminded that it had acknowledged PTI as a registered political entity. The court deemed it incorrect for the ECP to dismiss PTI’s candidate certification.
The judges underscored that any actions by the ECP contrary to this could lead to constitutional and legal challenges, affecting both the national and provincial assemblies. The court ordered the ECP to implement the verdict and affirmed that depriving a political party of its electoral symbol does not invalidate its rights.
The clarification said that PTI remains a political party that secured seats in the elections, and any attempt by the ECP to seek further clarification would only obstruct the implementation of the court’s ruling.
The majority judges included Justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Athar Minallah, Ayesha A. Malik, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hasan Rizvi, Shahid Waheed, and Irfan Saadat in the reserved seats case.
Recent Stories
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lodhran-Khanewal rail section inspected1 minute ago
-
Secretary Health commends effective Dengue control efforts with public cooperation1 minute ago
-
Strengthening democratic institutions essential for prosperity of country: Ayaz1 minute ago
-
State encourages youth to start own businesses: Musadik Malik1 minute ago
-
Gandapur must focus on own performance rather than attacking institutions: Muqam2 minutes ago
-
Vibrant, inclusive democratic process vital for resolution of nation's issues: President2 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari criticises KP CM statement against foreign policy12 minutes ago
-
PMYP announces interview panel for NYC22 minutes ago
-
PTI real face exposed within 48 hours: Khawaja Asif32 minutes ago
-
CTD arrested nine terrorists32 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to democracy on International Day32 minutes ago
-
Global services trade leaders push for openness, warn against decoupling32 minutes ago