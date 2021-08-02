UrduPoint.com

Reserved Seats Elections; PTI Bags 32 Seats In AJK Assembly

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:10 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) has secured 32 seats out of 53 during elections on reserved seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Assembly here on Monday.

PTI was also getting a comfortable position to form government in AJK.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) obtained 12 seats while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) got 7 seats.

Polling on three seats reserved for Technocrat, Overseas Kashmiris and Ulema was conducted here on Monday at legislative Assembly Hall. PTI won all three seats securing 27 votes for each candidate.

PTI's Raffique Nayar declared elected on technocrat seat, Muhammad Iqbal on seat reserved for overseas Kashmiris and Maulana Mazhar Saeed on Ulema and Mashaikh seat.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has summoned the legislation Assembly on tomorrow (Tuesday) in which newly elected members will swear in.

After that, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected while leader of the house (prime Minister) will be elected on next day (August 4).

After the formation of PTI government, Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address AJK legislative Assembly on August 5, the day when India in 2018 abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by repealing article 270 and 37 of its constitution.

