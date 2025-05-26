Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing

The Supreme Court's constitutional bench on Monday adjourned the hearing of review petitions regarding reserved seats until Tuesday, May 27

The eleven-member bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, heard the arguments, which was broadcast live on the Supreme Court's official YouTube channel.

During the proceedings, the petitioners’ counsel, Makhdoom Ali Khan, began his arguments. Justice Musarrat Hilali questioned how the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) could lay claim to reserved seats, pointing out that reserved seats are allocated to parties represented in Parliament. She asked, “How can independent candidates be included in a party that isn’t even part of the Parliament?”

Justice Hilali inquired whether the SIC had contested the general elections. Makhdoom Ali Khan replied that the SIC had not participated in the elections as a party and that its chairman, Hamid Raza, contested as an independent.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail observed that the SIC was not entitled to reserved seats. “They could have become a parliamentary party, but not one eligible for reserved seats,” he remarked. Justice Hilali added that independent members should have joined a winning political party.

Makhdoom Ali Khan contended that the SIC had approached the court under Article 185(3), while Justice Mazhar emphasized that the case pertained to the ECP's notification, not a general election dispute.

He added that under Article 225, election matters are to be settled through election tribunals.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan raised the question of whether PTI was a party to the reserved seats case, and whether a non-party could be awarded seats.

Justice Mandokhail remarked that the Supreme Court is not a civil court—it deals with matters affecting the people's right to vote. Makhdoom Ali Khan warned that invoking the "complete justice" principle too freely could be dangerous, as per Justice Afridi’s observations.

Justice Hilali again expressed concern over SIC’s eligibility, saying the party did not win a single seat and even its chairman contested as an independent. “PTI wasn’t even a party to the case—how can seats be granted to them?” she asked.

Makhdoom Ali Khan completed his arguments, and the ECP and PML-N submitted their written arguments. PPP’s lawyer informed the court that they would submit theirs by Tuesday. The SIC’s counsel argued that submitting written replies ends the right to file rejoinders. The ECP counsel responded that they would file a rejoinder if necessary.

The Court then adjourned the proceedings to be continued tomorrow.