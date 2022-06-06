UrduPoint.com

Reserved Seats: Lahore High Court Issues Notice To ECP On Plea Against Delaying Notification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 07:00 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for June 21 on a petition challenging its decision of delaying a notification of new MPAs on five reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly till the by-polls on 20 general seats

The court also issued notices to the attorney general for Pakistan and advocate general Punjab and sought their assistance.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by Zainab Umar, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique argued before the court that the ECP had vast powers, but it could not assume the role of court to interpret the law.

However, the ECP passed the impugned decision while assuming the role of a court, he added.

He submitted that the reserved seats must be filled immediately, but the ECP declined to use its powers under Article 224 and 106 of the Constitution, which showed its mala fide. He pleaded with the court to set aside the impugned decision and order the ECP to immediately issue the notifications of new MPAs on the reserved seats as the lists had already been given to it.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to the ECP and other respondents for June 21 and sought their response.

On June 2, the ECP delayed issuance of the notification of new MPAs against five reserved seats until the by-polls on 20 general seats, scheduled for July 17.

