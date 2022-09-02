UrduPoint.com

Resettlement Of Affected People Starts In Nowshera: Khaliq Uz Zaman

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Resettlement of affected people starts in Nowshera: Khaliq uz Zaman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Excise and Taxation and Focal Person for Flood Relief Nowshera, Khaliq uz Zaman on Friday said after rescue and relief operation, the rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected population has been started in the district.

In a statement issued to media, Khaliq uz Zaman said due to in time action of the provincial government, no loss to human life was reported in Nowshera district. He said heavy machinery has been applied to dewater the inundated localities.

Zaman further said that transparency would be ensured in distribution of relief goods among the affected people.

Distribution of relief goods to the non-deserving will not be tolerated, he said and added that he was himself monitoring the distribution process.

The Advisor further said that assessment were taken to evaluate the scale of losses of cattle, crops and other items after which financial assistance would be provided to the affected people. He said at this critical juncture we all should work above our political affiliation for the betterment of our flood affected brethren.

