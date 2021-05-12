Resham bazaar, chicken shops, parlors sealed for violating Covid SOPs

The district administration Wednesday continued actions against violation of Covid SOPs and sealed "Resham Bazar" with barbed wires

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The district administration Wednesday continued actions against violation of Covid SOPs and sealed "Resham Bazar" with barbed wires.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, local administration officials expedited action against violation of standard operating procedures in City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas.

Taluka administration city has sealed famous Resham Bazar for continuous violation of COVID SOPs and all streets connecting the bazar were sealed with barbed wires.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Fatima Saima along with officers of concerned department visited Dawood Supermarket and imposed fine for violating SOPs.

The AC asked the people and business owners to ensure compliance of government decisions with respect to coronavirus pandemic. She also distributed awareness pamphlets among general public and said children and elderly people should not be allowed to visit the markets.

Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad Altaf Korejo along with Rangers and Police visited different areas and sealed three Beauty parlors for violating SOPs.

He also inspected chicken, fruit shops and dairies and imposed fine of rupees 15000 on chicken sellers for over pricing while different shops were also sealed for violating SOPs.