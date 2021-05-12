UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resham Bazaar, Chicken Shops, Parlors Sealed For Violating Covid SOPs

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:46 PM

Resham bazaar, chicken shops, parlors sealed for violating Covid SOPs

The district administration Wednesday continued actions against violation of Covid SOPs and sealed "Resham Bazar" with barbed wires

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The district administration Wednesday continued actions against violation of Covid SOPs and sealed "Resham Bazar" with barbed wires.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, local administration officials expedited action against violation of standard operating procedures in City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas.

Taluka administration city has sealed famous Resham Bazar for continuous violation of COVID SOPs and all streets connecting the bazar were sealed with barbed wires.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Fatima Saima along with officers of concerned department visited Dawood Supermarket and imposed fine for violating SOPs.

The AC asked the people and business owners to ensure compliance of government decisions with respect to coronavirus pandemic. She also distributed awareness pamphlets among general public and said children and elderly people should not be allowed to visit the markets.

Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad Altaf Korejo along with Rangers and Police visited different areas and sealed three Beauty parlors for violating SOPs.

He also inspected chicken, fruit shops and dairies and imposed fine of rupees 15000 on chicken sellers for over pricing while different shops were also sealed for violating SOPs.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Business Fine Visit Qasimabad Resham Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Several Top Hamas Commanders Killed in Gaza - Isra ..

1 minute ago

FWMC devises cleanliness plan for Eid holidays

1 minute ago

Russian Frigate Adm. Gorshkov to Conduct Final Tes ..

1 minute ago

All COVID vaccination centers in Sindh province to ..

1 minute ago

AC Khuzdar urges Ulema & Khatibs to play role for ..

5 minutes ago

Provincial health minister pays rich tribute to nu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.