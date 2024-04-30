Resham Khana Labour Movement Of Kashmir Excels To Chicago Labour Movement: PM Anwar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 10:20 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ch.Anwar ul Haque on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to Chicago labourers of US said that labour changed the course of the history by their blood on May 4 in 1886 at Chicago city of US for their rights which is being observed and recognized international level since then and this labour struggle has become the symbol of working class now, he said added.
He deplored that although the labour movement of Chicago has become the international movement of labours but unfortunately no one knows that Resham Khana labour movement of Kashmiri labours for seeking their rights which they had launched against Doghra regime in 1865 at Srinagar the capital city of IOK, some 21 years before to Chicago labour movement and Doghra forces had martyred 28 Kashmiri labours and hundreds injured at that time, PM maintained.
Anwar ul Haque observed that martyrs of Rasham Khana labour movement sacrifices should have to be recognized at least on national level and also highlight the movement at all international forums.
He said that our constitution fully guarantees the labour rights in the light of Islamic injunctions and we have set the labour standards according to international rules and saying that our government will take concrete steps for the welfare of labour community at different levels in recognition of their rights.
