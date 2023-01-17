UrduPoint.com

Reshuffle In Bahawalpur District Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur district police

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The District Police Office, Bahawalpur has notified transfers and posting of four police officials with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman on Tuesday, the DPO Office Bahawalpur issued a notification of transfers and posting of four police officials.

Inspector, Muhammad Ali has been transferred and posted as Station House Officer, Hasilpur Police Station (City) with immediate effect and until further orders.

Sub-Inspector, Shehzad Babar has been posted as SHO, PS Head Rajkan while Inspector, Amjad Javed has been posted as SHO, PS Cantt. Whereas, Sub-Inspector, Jam Muhammad Sajid awaiting posting has been posted against the post of Lines Officer with immediate effect and until further orders.

