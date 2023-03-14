UrduPoint.com

Reshuffle In Bahawalpur District Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur District Police

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has issued directives for the transfers of two police officials with immediate effect till further orders.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Inspector Aslam Dhudi was awaiting posting and has been transferred as Station House Officer to Samasatta Police Station.

SHO, PS Sama Satta, Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Azam has been transferred and directed to report to Police Lines.

