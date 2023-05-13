Reshuffle in Bahawalpur district police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The District Police Office has notified transfers and posting of two police officials with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, District Police Officer, Syed Muhammad Abbas has notified transfers and posting of two police officials with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to the notification, Sub-Inspector, Tahir Iqbal awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as Station House Officer, Cant Police Station with immediate effect and until further orders while, SHO, Sub-Inspector, Rao Feroze Hussain had been transferred and directed to report to Police Lines Bahawalpur.