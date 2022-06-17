Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :District Police Office Bahawalpur has ordered transfers and posting of police officials.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadat Nisar has notified transfers and posting of few police officials including Abid Hameed awaiting posting has been posted as SHO, PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid.

Rao Hussain Feroze has been transferred and posted as PS Yazman (City) while Fazal Abbas as SHO, PS Yazman (Sadar).

Azam Kalu has been transferred and posted as SHO, PS Bahawalpur (Sadar) while Arsalan Shahid has been posted as SHO, PS Sama Satta with immediate effect and until further orders.