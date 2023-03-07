Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

The District Police Office Bahawalpur has notified the transfer of two police officers and their posting with immediate effect and until further orders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Police Office Bahawalpur has notified the transfer of two police officers and their posting with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification issued by the DPO Bahawalpur Office, Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Ramazan posted at PS Qaimpur, awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as Station House Officer, Anaiyti Police Station with immediate effect.

Inspector, Riaz Ahmad Fayyaz, Station House Officer, PS Anaiyti has been transferred and ordered to report to District Investigation Branch.

The two officials have been directed to join their new offices immediately.