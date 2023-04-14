Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The District Police Office Bahawalpur has notified transfers and posting of a few police officials with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification issued by the DPO Bahawalpur Office here, Station House Officer, PS Sama Satta, Inspector, Muhammad Aslam has been transferred and posted as Incharge CIA Staff with immediate effect and until further orders.

Station House Officer, PS Uch Sharif, Inspector, Asghar Ali has been transferred and posted as SHO, PS Sama Satta. Sub-Inspector, Ghulam Mustafa posted at CDR Branch, DPO Office has been transferred and posted as SHO, PS Uch Sharif.

Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Adnan awaiting posting has been posted as SHO, PS Hasilpur City with immediate effect and until further orders.