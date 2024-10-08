Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The district police office Bahawalpur had notified transfer and posting of several police

officials of the district.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan

approved transfers and posting of a number of officials of the police. A notificaiton in this regard

had been issued here.

Inspector Asad awaiting posting has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Sama Satta with immediate effect and until further orders.

Inspector Muhammad Sajjad awaiting posting has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Noshahra Jadid with immediate effect.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ahmad awaiting posting has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Hasilpur (City) and Inspector, Ghulam Abbas has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Abbasnagar with immediate effect and until further orders.

Meanwhile, Inspector Asjad Masood has been directed to report to Police Lines.