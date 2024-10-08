Open Menu

Reshuffle In Bahawalpur Police

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The district police office Bahawalpur had notified transfer and posting of several police

officials of the district.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan

approved transfers and posting of a number of officials of the police. A notificaiton in this regard

had been issued here.

Inspector Asad awaiting posting has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Sama Satta with immediate effect and until further orders.

Inspector Muhammad Sajjad awaiting posting has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Noshahra Jadid with immediate effect.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ahmad awaiting posting has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Hasilpur (City) and Inspector, Ghulam Abbas has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Abbasnagar with immediate effect and until further orders.

Meanwhile, Inspector Asjad Masood has been directed to report to Police Lines.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Hasilpur Sarfaraz Khan

Recent Stories

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

2 hours ago
 Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

15 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

15 hours ago
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

15 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

15 hours ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

15 hours ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

15 hours ago
 Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

15 hours ago
 Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire ..

Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan