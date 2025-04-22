Reshuffle In Bahawalpur Police
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The District Police Officer has notified transfers and posting of a number of police officials with immediate effect.
According to the notification, Sub-Inspector, Hazoor Bakhsh, awaiting posting, has been transferred from Police Lines and posted as Station House Officer, PS Head Rajkan with immediate effect and until further orders.
Station House Officer, PS Head Rajkan, Sub-Inspector, Tahir Iqbal has been transferred and posted as Station House Officer, PS Ahmadpur East (City) with immediate effect and until further orders.
Inspector, Sajjad has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Dhor Kot while Incharge Police Chowki Bus Terminal, Sub-Inspector, Siraj Tabassam has also been transferred and posted as Station House Officer, PS Kotwali with immediate effect and until further orders.
Sub-Inspector, Fazal Abbas, performing his service at PS Civil Lines, has been transferred and posted at Station House Officer, PS Dera Nawab, while Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Ismael, performing his duty at PS Cantt, has also been transferred and posted as Incharge Police Chowki Bus Terminal.
