Reshuffle In District Police
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan on Wednesday issued notifications of transfers and posting of two officials with immediate effect.
According to the notification, Mr.
Hazoor Bakhsh, awaiting posting has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Yazman (City) with immediate effect and until further orders where as Station House Officer, PS Yazman (City), Mr. Raees has been transferred and directed to report to police lines Bahawalpur.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi commends security forces for restoring peace in Islamabad7 minutes ago
-
SCP refuses to take suo moto on use of force against PTI protesters7 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 94,400 cusecs water7 minutes ago
-
Traders to follow the ban on plastic shopper bags in Nowshera Virkan: AC7 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'winter kits' to deserving children in AJK17 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for Polio eradication26 minutes ago
-
DC inspects development projects, sanitation measures27 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises Police for foil terrorist attack at Punjab-KP border27 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'Winter Kits' to deserving school-going children in AJK27 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah inaugurates fashion design studios & distributes scholarship cheques27 minutes ago
-
Month-long CCTV camera installation course concludes57 minutes ago
-
PTI’s protest in Islamabad a 'colossal failure,' says minister Tarar57 minutes ago