Reshuffle in district police

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan on Wednesday issued notifications of transfers and posting of two officials with immediate effect.

According to the notification, Mr.

Hazoor Bakhsh, awaiting posting has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Yazman (City) with immediate effect and until further orders where as Station House Officer, PS Yazman (City), Mr. Raees has been transferred and directed to report to police lines Bahawalpur.