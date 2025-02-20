Reshuffle In District Police
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 11:50 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The District Police Office, Bahawalpur notified transfer and posting of several police officials with immediate effect.
According to the notification issued here, Inspector, Naveed Abid has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Derawar, Sub-Inspector, Jamshed Akram has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Dera Nawab, Sub-Inspector, Ghulam Abbas has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Hasilpur City, Sub-Inspector, Arsalan Shahid has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Ahmadpur East, Sub-Inspector, Naeem Akhtar has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Qaimpur, Inspector, Tayyab Ameer has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Anaiti with immediate effect and until further orders, respectively.
Inspector, Sohail Aamir has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Yazman City, Sub-Inspector, Ahamd Cheema has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Sama Satta, Inspector, Shehzad Sarwar has been posted as Incharge, HIU Circle, Khairpur Tamewali and Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Asif has been posted as Inchrage, Hatheji Chowki Post, with immediate effect and until further orders, respectively.
Meanwhile, Inspector, Muhammad Aslam, Inspector, Bilal Qureshi and Sub-Inspector, Siraj Tabassam have been directed to report Police Line.
Recent Stories
Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..
Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference
Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region
Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Reshuffle in district police6 minutes ago
-
Ayub Malik for focusing on improving physical, mental quality of PWDs' life1 hour ago
-
Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to shun chaotic politics, adopt democratic means1 hour ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched in District Jail1 hour ago
-
Bus-rickshaw collision claims four lives in Rahim Yar Khan2 hours ago
-
KP Govt announces to include free OPD in Sehat Card program12 hours ago
-
Rota virus claims 600,000 lives annually :Dr Zulfiqar Shaikh13 hours ago
-
AJK President arrives in New York, receives warm welcome13 hours ago
-
Balochistan launches fIPV campaign to strengthen immunity in Quetta13 hours ago
-
Economy on right track, energy sector a priority: Musadik13 hours ago
-
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Wah14 hours ago