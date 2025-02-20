Open Menu

Reshuffle In District Police

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 11:50 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The District Police Office, Bahawalpur notified transfer and posting of several police officials with immediate effect.

According to the notification issued here, Inspector, Naveed Abid has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Derawar, Sub-Inspector, Jamshed Akram has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Dera Nawab, Sub-Inspector, Ghulam Abbas has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Hasilpur City, Sub-Inspector, Arsalan Shahid has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Ahmadpur East, Sub-Inspector, Naeem Akhtar has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Qaimpur, Inspector, Tayyab Ameer has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Anaiti with immediate effect and until further orders, respectively.

Inspector, Sohail Aamir has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Yazman City, Sub-Inspector, Ahamd Cheema has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Sama Satta, Inspector, Shehzad Sarwar has been posted as Incharge, HIU Circle, Khairpur Tamewali and Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Asif has been posted as Inchrage, Hatheji Chowki Post, with immediate effect and until further orders, respectively.

Meanwhile, Inspector, Muhammad Aslam, Inspector, Bilal Qureshi and Sub-Inspector, Siraj Tabassam have been directed to report Police Line.

