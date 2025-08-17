Reshuffle in police

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The District Police Office has notified transfers and posting of a number of police officials with immediate effect.

According to a police spokesman, the District Police Office Bahawalpur has issued a notification of transfers and posting of four police officials.

According to the notification, Inspector Arsalan Shahid awaiting posting has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Ahmadpur (City) with immediate effect and until further orders.

Inspector Muhammad Adnan awaiting posting has been posted as Station House Officer at PS Noshahra Jadid with immediate effect and until further orders. Inspector Tahir Iqbal has been directed to report to DIB branch while Sub-Inspector Muhammad Siddique has been posted as Incharge, Homicide Unit Ahmadpur.