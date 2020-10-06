UrduPoint.com
Reshuffle In Police Department, 6 SHOs Replaced

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:51 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has notified reshuffle in Rawalpindi police apparently as a move to control the surge in street crime.

As per notifications, issued from CPO office, Inspector Yasir Matloob Rawat, SI Yasir Abbas Wah Cantt, SI Muhammad Gultaj Taxila, SI Ghazanfar Abbas Kalar Syedan, SI Habeeb ur Rehman Westridge and SI Asim Rasheed Morgah has been replaced with the SI Waqas Safeer, SI Zohaib Arif, SI Hassan Raza, Inspector Ijaz Qurashi and Inspector Mehr Mumtaz has been close to Police Line.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas directed all the newly appointed SHOs to take charge and control the crime in the limits of their respective beats.

