UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reshuffle In Police Dept

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:31 PM

Reshuffle in police dept

The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf has issued directives for transfers and posting of several police officers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf has issued directives for transfers and posting of several police officers.

According to an official press release issued here, the DPO had ordered for transfers and posting of police officers.

Inspector Irfan Akbar has been transferred and posted as Station House Officer at Civil Lines Police Station, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Imran Bhatti has been transferred and posted as SHO at Abbasnagar Police Station, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asjad Masood has been transferred and posted as SHO at Sama Satta Police station, Sub-Inspector Shehzad Babar has been transferred and posted as Acting SHO at Hasilpur City Police Station while Sub-Inspector Mohsin Sardar has been transferred and posted as SHO at Ahmedpur East Police station.The officials concerned have been directed to immediately join their duties.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur Hasilpur

Recent Stories

UAE to celebrate ‘World Environment Day’

6 minutes ago

Saqlain Mushtaq takes charges at High Performance ..

27 minutes ago

PIA slashes salaries of its employees up to 25 per ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport Authority welcomes resuming transi ..

51 minutes ago

NCOC for strict crackdown against violators of SOP ..

1 second ago

'Policemen performing duties on front line against ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.