Reshuffle in police dept

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf has issued directives for transfers and posting of several police officers.

Inspector Irfan Akbar has been transferred and posted as Station House Officer at Civil Lines Police Station, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Imran Bhatti has been transferred and posted as SHO at Abbasnagar Police Station, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asjad Masood has been transferred and posted as SHO at Sama Satta Police station, Sub-Inspector Shehzad Babar has been transferred and posted as Acting SHO at Hasilpur City Police Station while Sub-Inspector Mohsin Sardar has been transferred and posted as SHO at Ahmedpur East Police station.The officials concerned have been directed to immediately join their duties.