Reshuffle in Punjab bureaucracy

Orders were issued on Thursday for transfer and posting of several civil servants in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Orders were issued on Thursday for transfer and posting of several civil servants in Punjab.

According to the notifications, Secretary school education South Punjab Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan was instructed to report to the Services Department for participation in a course, and Executive Director Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation Obaidullah was appointed Secretary School Education South Punjab. Director General Bahawalpur Development Authority Mehar Khalid Ahmed was also directed to report to the Services Department regarding the course.

Meanwhile, OSD [Officer on Special Duty] Mehboob Alam was appointed Director General Bahawalpur Development Authority, Secretary Planning and Development Department South Punjab Tariq Mehmood Bukhari was appointed as DG Bahawalpur Development Authority.

Secretary Higher Education South Punjab Atif Baloch was instructed to report to the Services Department regarding the course.

Special Secretary Higher Education Department Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas was replaced and appointed Member Planning and Development Board, Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare Department Shahida Farrukh Naveed was transferred and posted as Special Secretary Higher Education Department.

Similarly, Additional Secretary Agriculture Department South Punjab Tariq Karim Khokhar and Director General Strategic Coordination board were transferred to the Home Department.