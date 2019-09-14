Reshuffle in Punjab cabinet, bureaucracy likely; Mian Aslam hints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday hinted that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar might reshuffle the provincial cabinet on the basis of performance.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the performance of each and every member of the Punjab cabinet was being evaluated since the day one.

Reshuffling in the provincial bureaucracy was also likely to be carried out on the same pattern, he added.

Responding to a query, he said Chief Minister's Spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill would be assigned a new portfolio soon.

He also made it clear that Aown Chaudhry was just working as a special assistant to the chief minister.

To another question, Mian Aslam Iqbal said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had brought revolutionary reforms in his team so they could deliver in a more appropriate manner.