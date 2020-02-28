Reshuffle on cards in Islamabad Administration

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Federal government has decided a large scale reshuffle in Islamabad Administration, according to credible sources of Ministry of Interior it has been decided to change the officers having weak performances to other cities.Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner and two Assistant Commissioners are among the officers having bad performances.

Sources further updated that the officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) group Syeda Shafaq is among the most favorites for Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.Others including Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Abdus Sattar Esani were also among the favourites for deputy commissioner Islamabad.Likewise, Capt (r) Shoaib and Asim Ayub are favorite of Additional Depty Commissioner and Director General Chief Commissioner Office.Ministry has also directed to fill the posts of Director Excise, ETO and food Department posts.