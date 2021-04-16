UrduPoint.com
Reshuffling In Cabinet To Achieve Better Performance: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Reshuffling in Cabinet to achieve better performance: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has full rights to reshuffle the cabinet to achieve better performance. Those who performed in the previous ministries had done a remarkable job, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Opposition's remarks over reshuffling, he said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had made a colossal damage to national economy.

He said Ishaq Dar and Ex Finance Ministers introduced by PPP regime were also responsible for plunging the economy of this country.

Appreciating the role of Hafeez Sheikh, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had brought the finance minister for improvement. He added that Hafeez Sheikh also performed well.

Replying to a question, he said incumbent government is committed to control inflation and unemployment. Farrukh Habib said all out efforts are being made to address the challenges so that common man could enjoy relief in future.

