Reshuffling In Health Deptt Demanded

February 19, 2023

Reshuffling in Health Deptt demanded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Health officials on Sunday demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government to reshuffle blue-eyed officials in the Health Department, holding the same posts from the last one decade.

Some senior health officials told APP on Sunday that the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had posted blue-eyed officials in high positions and ignored senior talented doctors serving in the Health Department for many years.

They informed that some officials have two or three postings but dozens of senior doctors are still waiting for their posting and sitting on one place.

They said that the PTI government had posted retired doctors at key positions who had worthy relations with the government representatives.

They demand of the caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reshuffle the officials of Health Department and give chance to other senior officials.

