Reshuffling in IBD police in Islamabad

4 SP and 4 DSP of Islamabad police have been shuffledAccording to media reports Captain (R) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi has been appointed as SP city zone, Sayed Aziz has been posted as SP Industrial area

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) 4 SP and 4 DSP of Islamabad police have been shuffledAccording to media reports Captain (R) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi has been appointed as SP city zone, Sayed Aziz has been posted as SP Industrial area, SP headquarter Abdur Razaq has been given the charge of SP ATC and SP law and order Muhammad Isa khan has been appointed as SP counter terrorism force.

Safeer Bhatti has been posted as DSP Bhara kahu circle, Muhammad Hussain Laasi has been appointed as DSP Aabpara Circle, Sardar Ghulam Mustafa was given charge As DSP Shehzad Town circle while Imtiaz Ali Shah has been posted as DSP Foran mission .\Notification on this count was issued on Wednesday