Reshuffling In Police Department, 4 SHO's Replaced

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:21 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has notified massive reshuffle in Rawalpindi police apparently as a move to control the surge in street crime.

As per notifications, issued by CPO, SI Ahmed Nawaz has been placed as Station House Officer (SHO) Rawat.

Inpector Habeeb ur Rehman has been placed SHO Morgah. SI Hassan Raza directed to take charge as SHO Kallar Syedan and Inspector Allah Yar has been placed as SHO Saddar Barooni.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas directed all the newly appointed SHOs to take charge and control the crime in the limits of their respective beats.

