Reshuffling in Police deptt a part of reforms: Musarat Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Spokesperson Punjab Government Musarat Jamsheed Cheema on Wednesday said that reshuffling in police department on key post was a major reform agenda of the incumbent government.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that in the history of country present government was being working to bring reforms and depoliticize the police department.

Replying to a question,she said that some media outlets propagating against government in the current transfers and posting on key posts of police department.

She strongly rejected the rumors about incumbent government that current reshuffling was part of any group or personality pressure.

There was no compromise over service delivery as some police officers still creating problems as they were part and beneficiaries of former regimes.