Residence Of Federal Interior Minister Attacked

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Some yet to be identified miscreants attacked the residence and office of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan in Faisalabad, on Thursday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Some yet to be identified miscreants attacked the residence and office of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan in Faisalabad, on Thursday night.

Following the bullet injuries to PTI chief Imran Khan during long-march in Wazirabad, some activists and workers of the party gathered at various intersections of Faisalabad from where they marched up to the residence of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan in Samanabad.

Talking to APP, SHO Samanabad police station Basit Nazir said that after receiving information police contingent rushed to the spot and dispersed the demonstrators. Additional force was also deputed to beef up the security at the residence of Federal Interior Minister, he added.

He said that some miscreants pelted stones at the residence and office of the Interior Minister which damaged windowpanes of the building.

However, the area police managed to control the situation.

