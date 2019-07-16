UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residences For Pak Hajj Pilgrims Close To Masjid-e-Nabwi: Director

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:20 PM

Residences for Pak Hajj pilgrims close to Masjid-e-Nabwi: Director

Director Hajj Madina Tariq Rehmani Tuesday said that the maximum intending pilgrims under government Hajj Scheme have been given residences, very close to Masjid-e-Nabawi.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Director Hajj Madina Tariq Rehmani Tuesday said that the maximum intending pilgrims under government Hajj Scheme have been given residences, very close to Masjid-e-Nabawi.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said Pakistan Hajj Mission in Saudi Arabia made concerted efforts to acquire residences for intending pilgrims very close to the Haram to prevent their physical fatigue.

He said the best caterers of Madina have been hired to provide hygienic food to intending pilgrims at their respective residences.

He said enough Haram guides have been deployed to facilitate the intending pilgrims in case of any hardship or difficulty.

He said at least one guide remains present round the clock at every residential building of Pakistani intending pilgrims to offer them all possible assistance and guidance.

The Director said that a Complaint Cell is working round the clock to receive various kinds of complaints and to resolve them swiftly.

Tariq Rehmani said a Lost and Found Cell has been established to locate, recover, and handover lost luggage of the intending pilgrims.

Regarding health facilities, he said two dispensaries and an emergency hospital have been established to take care of medical problems of the intending pilgrims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Guide Saudi Arabia All Government Best

Recent Stories

2nd Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Open ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

4 minutes ago

Climate change adversely affects fresh water resou ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue teams recover body of man drowned in River ..

4 minutes ago

56 nanbais arrested for selling roti against offic ..

4 minutes ago

Von der Leyen pledges 'green deal' for Europe in f ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.