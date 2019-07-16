Residences for Pak Hajj pilgrims close to Masjid-e-Nabwi: Director

Director Hajj Madina Tariq Rehmani Tuesday said that the maximum intending pilgrims under government Hajj Scheme have been given residences, very close to Masjid-e-Nabawi.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Director Hajj Madina Tariq Rehmani Tuesday said that the maximum intending pilgrims under government Hajj Scheme have been given residences, very close to Masjid-e-Nabawi.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said Pakistan Hajj Mission in Saudi Arabia made concerted efforts to acquire residences for intending pilgrims very close to the Haram to prevent their physical fatigue.

He said the best caterers of Madina have been hired to provide hygienic food to intending pilgrims at their respective residences.

He said enough Haram guides have been deployed to facilitate the intending pilgrims in case of any hardship or difficulty.

He said at least one guide remains present round the clock at every residential building of Pakistani intending pilgrims to offer them all possible assistance and guidance.

The Director said that a Complaint Cell is working round the clock to receive various kinds of complaints and to resolve them swiftly.

Tariq Rehmani said a Lost and Found Cell has been established to locate, recover, and handover lost luggage of the intending pilgrims.

Regarding health facilities, he said two dispensaries and an emergency hospital have been established to take care of medical problems of the intending pilgrims.