Resident Representative UNDP Calls On ASC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa To Discuss Development Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Resident Representative UNDP calls on ASC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss development cooperation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Resident Representative, UNDP Knut Ostby on Thursday called to Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Planning and Development Shahab Ali Shah to discuss various development projects across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The main focus of discussion was future development cooperation .

Tourism, youth, sports, investment opportunities, industrial zones & ADP were discussed as areas of cooperation between UNDP and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Earlier, Resident Representative, UNDP held a meeting with IG Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari.

They discussed range of development issues and future outlook in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including progress on joint rule of law project.

He also met with Ombudsperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rakhshanda Naz and discussed the UNDP-Pakistan's support in implementing the core mandate (protection of women against workplace harassment & implementation of the Women Property Act 2018 KP) and in creating safe spaces for women.

