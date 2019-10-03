Resident seeks more parking plazas in Islamabad

The Federal capital residents on Thursday urged the quarters concerned to build more parking plazas in the city's commercial centres where the worst traffic congestion could be seen on daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal capital residents on Thursday urged the quarters concerned to build more parking plazas in the city's commercial centres where the worst traffic congestion could be seen on daily basis.

They said that visitors were to park their vehicles on the roads and linking streets, due to availability of few parking space in the markets, resulting in traffic congestion.

Rizwan a commuter at Blue Area said building laws must be ensured for both commercial and residential projects before constructing the structure and space for parking should be designated.

"Only a couple of solutions are not enough to tackle the issue of parking in the federal capital, he said adding that there is an urgent need to improve public transport system besides working on smart car parking techniques adopted by many developed countries".

Babar, a resident of Sector G-9 pointed to the multi-story parking plazas which had been built in some cities of Punjab, as a possible solution to the capital's parking issue.

He stressed the need to sensitise public to abide by traffic rules and regulations to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Farwa Hassan, a working woman expressing her concerns said, the civic bodies had completely failed to facilitate the citizens despite knowing the fact that the population of the federal capital had crossed two million in the past 20 years.

"Commercial areas have been extended in the city without allocating land for parking and ignoring the fact that the number of vehicles plying on the city's roads are going up every day," she added An official of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on condition of anonymity said, despite having an engineering wing in the department the officials were not sending recommendations and suggestions to the CDA before constructing any building or structure, which was aggravating the situation.

"It is mandatory for every commercial building under the rules to ensure the presence of a car parking facility inside it," he said.

An Excise and Taxation official said that over 1.5 million vehicles had registered with the authority and the number was increasing day by day.

"It is important for the authorities to deal with the issue rationally", he said.

While contacted CDA official said that the authority had provided the multi-story parking in F-7 Sector for the public convenience.

He blamed to shop owners, who he claimed, had illegally encroached on parking spaces in the commercial areas, depriving visitors to get their vehicles parked at the designated place.

The authority was aware of the issue and was actively working on the construction of more parking plazas and exploring more places to tackle the issue once and for all, he said.

