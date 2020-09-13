UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residential Building Collapse Kills 2 People In Pakistan's Karachi - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

Residential Building Collapse Kills 2 People in Pakistan's Karachi - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) At least two people were killed and 10 others got injured after a double-story residential building collapsed on Sunday in the Pakistani city of Karachi, the media reported.

According to the Samaa broadcaster, the injured people were taken to a hospital.

Rescuers arrived at the incident site and were making efforts to locate people who could be stuck under the debris, the broadcaster added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured SITE Sunday Media

Recent Stories

ERC&#039;s second aid plane lands in Khartoum

11 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 13, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme la ..

13 hours ago

Sepoy embraces martyrdom after IED explosion in NW ..

13 hours ago

Two Russian Surveillance Aircraft Conduct Flight A ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.