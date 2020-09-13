Residential Building Collapse Kills 2 People In Pakistan's Karachi - Reports
Sun 13th September 2020 | 12:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) At least two people were killed and 10 others got injured after a double-story residential building collapsed on Sunday in the Pakistani city of Karachi, the media reported.
According to the Samaa broadcaster, the injured people were taken to a hospital.
Rescuers arrived at the incident site and were making efforts to locate people who could be stuck under the debris, the broadcaster added.