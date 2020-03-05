UrduPoint.com
Residential Building Collapses In Karachi City

Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:46 PM

Residential building collapses in Karachi city

A residential building collapsed in Karachi Golimar area on Thursday afternoon where multiple people were trapped beneath the rubble

A residential building collapsed in Karachi Golimar area on Thursday afternoon where multiple people were trapped beneath the rubble.

As per details, Residents of the area said , the building is located in Golimar Number 2 and was named 400 Quarter building. It was built two years ago.

According to rescue sources, two people were found dead while other several got serious wounds were taken out from under the rubble.

Rescue teams were dispatched to Golimar Number 2 after the triple-storey building collapsed.

The lower portion of the building was already damaged and the entire building was said to be in quite a shabby condition, private news channels reported.

