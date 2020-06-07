UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residential Building Collapses In Lyari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Residential building collapses in Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :A multi-storey residential building collapsed in Khadda Market area of Lyari on Sunday.

Reportedly, number of people are under debris of the collapsed building.

Rescue, Police and Sindh Rangers personnel reached to the site of incident and rescue operation has been initiated.

Meanwhile Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the collapse of building and directed Commissioner Karachi to immediately launch the rescue operations.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Rangers Police Lyari SITE Sunday Murad Ali Shah Market

Recent Stories

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan approves $7.2 billion railway project lin ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Consultative Council completes ‘We’ll ..

2 hours ago

RTA obtains European transportation authority&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

3 hours ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.