Residential building collapses in Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :A multi-storey residential building collapsed in Khadda Market area of Lyari on Sunday.

Reportedly, number of people are under debris of the collapsed building.

Rescue, Police and Sindh Rangers personnel reached to the site of incident and rescue operation has been initiated.

Meanwhile Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the collapse of building and directed Commissioner Karachi to immediately launch the rescue operations.