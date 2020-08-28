UrduPoint.com
Residential Buildings Over Nullah Main Cause Of Sewerage System Destruction In Karachi: Governor Ismail

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:42 PM

Pinpointing reasons of bleak situation in Karachi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Friday said the establishing residential buildings over nullah and bridges was one of the main reasons for the destruction of sewerage system in Karachi

The heavy rain and thunderstorm played havoc in Karachi and the people were suffering from multiple challenges due to irrational attitude of rulers of Sindh representing the Pakistan Peoples Party, he said while talking to a private news channel.

We had provided one billion rupees to Mayor Karachi to see the affairs of the metropolis, he added.

He said Karachi was plunging day-by-day after heavy rain and obsolete sewerage system.

To a question, Imran Ismail said Pakistan Army was taking all possible measures to provide relief to the masses trapped under the rainwater.

The governor Sindh said the people of Karachi were seeking help from the Federal government.

Meanwhile, Awais Toheed, an analyst lamenting over the tense situation of Karachi said all the parks had been vanished from reach of the public due to encroachments. No one was taking the responsibility of Karachi's issues except the center, he added.

