Residential Colony Planned For Employees Of Capital Metropolitan

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Residential Colony planned for employees of Capital Metropolitan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Friday that a residential colony would be constructed for the employees of Capital Metropolitan Government.

He said this during a meeting that was also attended by Director General Capital Metropolitan Government, Arshad Ali, Director East, Syed Waqas Shah, Director Estate Management, Mian Anis and Director Administration, Muhammad Idrees.

The meeting was told that concerned officials would visit various areas on November 1 to identify suitable place for residential colony.

It was said that plan has been devised to calculate the area required for the colony according to number of employees.

Addressing the meeting, the mayor said that colony would have all the amenities of life including mosque, school, dispensary, tube well and playground.

He said that efforts would be made to materialize the project as soon as possible.

