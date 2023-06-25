Residents advised to take precautions against dengue during rainy weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Health Authority Dr Ijaz Ahmed on Sunday said that prevailing weather was most suitable for dengue larvae breeding, and advised the residents to take precautionary measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from the disease.

His expressed these views after Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD) predicted more rains in the next few days.

Dr Ijaz Ahmed while talking to APP said that the District Health Authority along with the provincial health officials were making all-out effort to control the spread of dengue but without people's active participation, no campaign could be made successful.

Ijaz informed that accumulated rainwater collected in the garbage was a leading cause of dengue breeding.

He said ten dengue-positive cases had been reported in the Rawalpindi district this year, while there were around 150 positive hotspots in the Rawalpindi district.

The CEO added that 150 FIRs and 24 people had been arrested over the violations of the SOPs in the district.

He said that indoor and outdoor surveillance was underway for detecting larvae in the district but public cooperation was most necessary to control the spread of the fatal disease.

/395