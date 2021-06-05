UrduPoint.com
Residents Asked To Adopt COVID-19 SOPs Forever

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:43 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Saturday asked the residents to adopt COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) forever as it has changed our daily lifestyle since its spread

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Saturday asked the residents to adopt COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) forever as it has changed our daily lifestyle since its spread.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-Covid arrangements, he said though COVID-19 cases had witnessed a sharp reduction due to timely measures taken by the government, there is a need to remain alert as the 3rd wave of COVID-19 spread was not ended. On the occasion, District Health Authority officials briefed the meeting that 412,576 people including 26,949 health workers and 385,627 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19)so far.

He informed that 46 more positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours included 40 from Rawalpindi and 6 from other districts.

The health official told that 11 new cases reported from Rawal Town,5 from Potohar town,5 from Rawalpindi Cantt,6 Kalar Syeda,9 Taxila, 4 Murree,3 AJK and one each from Chakwal, Khushab and KPK.

"Presently 69 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 21 in Holy Family Hospital,11 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,17 in Institute of Urology,17 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,2 in Bilal Hospital and one in Hearts International and hospital while nobody has died during the last 24 hours " the meeting was briefed.

