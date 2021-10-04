UrduPoint.com

Residents Asked To Avoid Using Illegal Gas Compressors

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Residents asked to avoid using illegal gas compressors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The residents have been asked to use gas judiciously for their kitchen needs and avoid using compressor, so that uninterrupted supply of gas could be ensured to domestic consumers during the upcoming winter season.

Chief Media Officer Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) Shahid Akram while talking to APP said that using compressor for increasing the gas pressure was not only an illegal act but a serious threat to precious human lives and public property.

He asked the residents to use effective home appliances to save energy especially water geysers and room heaters should be used properly and in accordance with the requirement.

Shahid said that the locally manufactured heaters and geysers were only 30 to 32 percent efficient,while the efficiency of these gadgets in the Western countries was up to 88 percent.

He said the major factor for loss of energy was poor designing and sub-standard material being used in manufacturing the main parts governing efficiency of geysers burners, gas retainers and insulation medium of a water tank.

"This loss of energy can be avoided by producing energy efficient geysers following international prescribed standards and procedures," he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that strict action would be taken against those involved in using illegal gas compressors.

He said that the provision of non-stop gas supply to the residents was the top priority of the government and was using all available resources to provide continuous supply to the residents during the upcoming winter.

/395

Related Topics

Poor Education Punjab Water Company Rashid Tank Gas Media All Government Top SNGPL

Recent Stories

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

58 seconds ago
 Arada begins work on second phase of family entert ..

Arada begins work on second phase of family entertainment hotspot Madar at Aljad ..

2 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Mini ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Minister in Wahat Al Karama

2 minutes ago
 Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable a ..

Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable at PKR 17,999/-

21 minutes ago
 Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan aft ..

Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan after arrest of Aryan Khan

23 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghani ..

Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghanistan will be launched in three ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.