Residents asked to avoid using illegal gas compressors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The residents have been asked to use gas judiciously for their kitchen needs and avoid using compressor, so that uninterrupted supply of gas could be ensured to domestic consumers during the upcoming winter season.

Chief Media Officer Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) Shahid Akram while talking to APP said that using compressor for increasing the gas pressure was not only an illegal act but a serious threat to precious human lives and public property.

He asked the residents to use effective home appliances to save energy especially water geysers and room heaters should be used properly and in accordance with the requirement.

Shahid said that the locally manufactured heaters and geysers were only 30 to 32 percent efficient,while the efficiency of these gadgets in the Western countries was up to 88 percent.

He said the major factor for loss of energy was poor designing and sub-standard material being used in manufacturing the main parts governing efficiency of geysers burners, gas retainers and insulation medium of a water tank.

"This loss of energy can be avoided by producing energy efficient geysers following international prescribed standards and procedures," he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that strict action would be taken against those involved in using illegal gas compressors.

He said that the provision of non-stop gas supply to the residents was the top priority of the government and was using all available resources to provide continuous supply to the residents during the upcoming winter.

