Residents Asked To Play Role In Maintaining Dera Clean
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAILKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) In the wake of ongoing rain spells, citizens have been urged to play their part in ensuring efficient drainage and maintaining the city clean.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner/Chief Executive of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), Mansoor Arshad appealed the residents to cooperate with the sanitation staff by disposing of waste at designated places as improper disposal of waste results in obstruction of the city’s drainage system.
"Environmental cleanliness is a collective responsibility of every citizen, "Let's contribute to the well-being of our city by cooperating with WSSC officials and striving for a cleaner Dera Ismail Khan," he observed.
Moreover, the residents were asked to avoid littering in drains and culverts and added that they should report any impediments to WSSC for prompt action.
Upon more rain predictions, sanitation workers have cleared drains, culverts, and their inlets and outlets to prevent flooding by ensuring smooth water flow.
