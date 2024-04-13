Open Menu

Residents Asked To Play Role In Maintaining Dera Clean

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Residents asked to play role in maintaining Dera clean

DERA ISMAILKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) In the wake of ongoing rain spells, citizens have been urged to play their part in ensuring efficient drainage and maintaining the city clean.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner/Chief Executive of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), Mansoor Arshad appealed the residents to cooperate with the sanitation staff by disposing of waste at designated places as improper disposal of waste results in obstruction of the city’s drainage system.

"Environmental cleanliness is a collective responsibility of every citizen, "Let's contribute to the well-being of our city by cooperating with WSSC officials and striving for a cleaner Dera Ismail Khan," he observed.

Moreover, the residents were asked to avoid littering in drains and culverts and added that they should report any impediments to WSSC for prompt action.

Upon more rain predictions, sanitation workers have cleared drains, culverts, and their inlets and outlets to prevent flooding by ensuring smooth water flow.

Related Topics

Water Company Dera Ismail Khan

Recent Stories

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe t ..

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan