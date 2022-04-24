Residents asked to remain cautious; existing weather suitable for dengue spread: Health Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO)District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal has said that prevailing weather was suitable for dengue larvae breeding and there was a need to combat it on an emergency basis as larvae were being found in large numbers during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

The CEO told APP that the 133 anti-dengue teams checked 265,452 homes from April 12 to 20, and dengue larvae were found in 561 homes in Rawalpindi areas during indoor surveillance.

She said that indoor and outdoor surveillance was underway to check dengue spread, while recent rains have increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding.

Dr Faiza said that only one dengue case had been reported in 2022; however, she urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.

Similarly, she advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses.

The CEO said the district health authority, along with the provincial health officials, was making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue, but without people's active participation, no campaign could be made successful.

