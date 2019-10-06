Residents asked to remain vigilant from dengue during rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the next few days, there is need to remain vigilant to cope with any emergency situation .

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan told APP on Sunday that Rawalpindi is facing the dengue fever epidemic and prevailing weather was most suitable for dengue larvae breeding.

He said the district health authority along with the provincial health officials are making all out efforts to control the spread of dengue but without people active participation no campaign could be made successful.

Zeeshan informed that 1550 beds were available in the allied hospitals of the city while 569 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in 11 private hospitals of Rawalpindi.

He said that 350 beds have been allocated at Watim Hospital Rawat, 20 beds at Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, 4 at Jinnah Memorial, 8 Ahmed Medical Hospital, 10 Bilal Hospital, 4 Maryam Memorial, 10 Heart International, 8 Bahria Hospital, 75 Cantt General Hospital and 40 beds each at Railway Hospital and Social Security Hospital.