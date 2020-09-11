UrduPoint.com
Residents Asked To Remain Vigilant, Present Weather Suitable For Dengue Larva Spread: Deputy Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq Friday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there is need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva is being found in large number during indoor and outdoor surveillance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq Friday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there is need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva is being found in large number during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here at his office, he directed the officials to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

The DC said that nothing is more precious than human life, and zero tolerance should be shown in dengue control activities.

He said that necessary medicines along with latest equipment had been provided to health department to control dengue.

The DC directed to devise an effective strategy with the help of latest technology to eradicate dengue larvae keeping in view the changing weather conditionAnwar directed the officials to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue regulations and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws. He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

